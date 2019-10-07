Monday, October 7, 2019  | 7 Safar, 1441 | BETA
PM launches new scheme to ensure no person sleeps hungry 

2 hours ago
 
Photo: AFP

The federal government’s latest scheme aims to ensure that no person goes to bed hungry in the country. 

The Ehsaas Salani Langar Scheme will start 112 langars in its first phase, said Prime Minister Imran Khan while speaking at the launch of the programme in Islamabad on Monday. Langar is a free meal served to all people, without distinction of religion, caste, job, gender or ethnicity.

More than 200 million people are malnourished in Pakistan, according to the International Food Policy Re­­search Institute, a poverty and hunger watchdog. The new programme seeks to reach to people living in impoverished areas and provide them with food.

“The scheme will be expanded to areas where unemployment rates are high,” said PM Khan. “We don’t want anyone to stay hungry.”

He said that the concept of Riyasat-e-Madina is based on taking care of the poor. We want to implement that in Pakistan. “We want the government to feel for the poor and work for improving their lives.”

We don’t want the rich to become richer and poor to become poorer, he remarked. “Look at the example of China. It created wealth and then used it to bring people out of poverty.”

The premier promised to bring more changes to help the people. “We are working on programmes to help women in rural areas among others. We will launch new schemes every month,” he added.

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, in a tweet, said that feeding people is Sunnah. The langar scheme will help promote compassion in the society, she added.

