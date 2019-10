Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the cleanliness situation of petrol pumps and CNG stations across the country.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has written a letter to chief secretaries of all four provinces. They have been instructed to inspect the cleanliness of all the stations.

The OGRA has told the oil marketing companies should ensure cleanliness too.

OGRA will send teams to inspect the conditions of the petrol pumps and CNG stations.

