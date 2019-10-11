Friday, October 11, 2019  | 11 Safar, 1441 | BETA
PM Khan to visit Saudi Arabia, Iran on Sunday: sources

47 mins ago
 
PM Khan to visit Saudi Arabia, Iran on Sunday: sources
Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia and Iran on Sunday to help defuse tensions in the Middle East, sources within his government informed SAMAA TV.

The prime minister will meet President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Sunday, the sources said. He will leave for Saudi Arabia the same day.

The Pakistan premier will discuss with the Saudi leadership any headway made during his meeting with President Rouhani, according to sources.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had himself urged PM Khan to mediate with Iran, during his visit to the kingdom last month.

Iran has also hinted at accepting Pakistan’s mediation, according to the sources.

During his visit to the United States last month, PM Khan told reporters that President Donald Trump and the Saudi crown prince had asked him to help defuse tensions with Iran.

He said he had spoken to President Rouhani on de-escalation of regional tensions and the possibility of another deal between Tehran and the world powers.

Special assistant to PM Naeemul Haque has also confirmed that PM Khan will be visiting Iran. He, however, did not confirm the date of his departure.

Imran Khan Iran Saudi Arabia
 
