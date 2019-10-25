Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
‘PM Khan to respect court’s decision on Nawaz’s bail petition’

3 hours ago
Photo: Dr Yasmin Rashid/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he will respect the court’s decision on a petition seeking bail for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds, said Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid during a press conference on Friday. 

“Whatever the court decides, we will accept it and act on it,” said the provincial minister. “Courts are independent. We can’t enforce any decision on them.”

Nawaz was shifted to Lahore’s Services Hospital on October 21 after his health deteriorated. His physician said that Nawaz’s platelet count was critically low. Following this, his brother Shehbaz Sharif filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court asking for the suspension of Nawaz’s seven-year prison sentence in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case. British doctors have termed the former premier’s condition ‘critical’.

All the medical reports of the former PM have been submitted to the court, said Dr Rashid. “I didn’t even see those reports because I believe in confidentiality.”

She claimed that the government hasn’t tried to hide anything about Nawaz’s condition. “No one said that his condition isn’t critical,” she remarked.

“PM Khan has been constructing hospitals and he is very compassionate towards all patients. He sent me to check on Nawaz’s condition and then Faisal Sultan (the CEO of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital),” she told reporters.

All efforts will be made for Nawaz’s treatment, she added.

Nawaz Sharif Yasmin Rashid
 
