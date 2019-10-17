PM Khan to launch new programme for the country’s youth

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ today (Thursday) for the welfare of the country’s young people.

The launch will be held at Islamabad’s Jinnah Convention Centre at 4pm.

Briefing media about the programme, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said the programme focuses on ensuring employment opportunities for the young people and providing them platforms to excel.

Related: Young people eligible for govt loans of up to Rs5m

The programme comprises of two categories. In the first category, the youth will be given loans from Rs100,000 to Rs500,000 to start their own businesses while in the second category, the youth will be provided with loans from Rs500,000 to Rs5 million.

The meeting was told that the guarantee of a third person to get a loan has been abolished in the Kamyab Jawan Programme and the youth can directly secure loans from the banks through the portal. In the first phase, the National Bank, Bank of Khyber and Bank of Punjab will provide direct loans.

Under the six flagship initiatives under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, the ‘Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme’ will provide subsidised business loans to young aspiring entrepreneurs for the promotion of SME sector.

The ‘Skill for All Programme’ will impart technical and vocational training to 150,000 youth, both in conventional and high-end technological trades.

The ‘Startup Pakistan Programme’ will train potential young entrepreneurs to help them conceive, incubate, and mature their business plans through access to digital incubation platforms.

Related: Imran Khan was always a pacifist, expect no less now

The ‘Green Youth Movement’ will provide small grants to Pakistani youth to bring economic innovative solutions to tackle environmental and climate crises.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.