HOME > Geopolitics

PM Khan to jet off to China to discuss CPEC progress

2 hours ago
 
Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a three-day visit to China today (Monday). He is expected to meet Chinese leaders and discuss important affairs such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Kashmir dispute.

The visit by the Pakistan premier comes ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s tour of Nepal and India.

The premier will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Planning and Development Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and Finance Adviser Hafeez Sheikh.

The Pakistani delegation will discuss the CPEC, Karachi-Peshawar ML-1 railway track and other affairs with Chinese officials. The bilateral meetings will also finalise matters relating to the mutual corporation committee.

The prime minister will also address China-Pakistan Business Forum in Beijing on the subject of “Economic and Trade Exchange and Cooperation”. He will return on Thursday.

