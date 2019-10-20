PM Khan to inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on November 9

As a goodwill gesture, Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

The announcement was made on the prime minister’s official Facebook page. “Pakistan is all set to open its doors for Sikhs from all across the globe, as the construction work on Kartarpur project enters final stages and will be open to public on November 9, 2019,” the post said.

The open corridor will give Sikh pilgrims from India easy access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, which is located in Kartarpur, Narowal.

The Kartarpur project will become a major religious hub for the Sikh community and will boost the local economy as foreign money comes into the country.

Pakistan has taken steps to facilitate Sikh Yatrees who will arrive in Kartarpur to participate in celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

