PM Khan to inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on November 9

The Kartarpur Corridor will be opened to the public on November 9, after Prime Minister Imran Khan formally inaugurates it, announced Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Thursday.

He addressed the media after the agreement was signed between the Pakistani and Indian delegations at zero point.

Dr Faisal signed for Pakistan while Indian Joint Secretary of Home Affairs Das signed for his country. The spokesperson said a $20 service charge will be charged per person. We will try to accommodate 5,000 Sikh pilgrims every day, he said, adding that the corridor will be open seven days a week, from dusk to dawn.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone for the 4.5km long corridor on February 18, 2018, said Dr Faisal, adding that it has been completed after a year and a half. Initial estimates had put the completion date at least three to five years ahead.

Calling it a ‘thing of joy’, he said the formal agreement has now been signed. Details about the function that will be held along with the formal inauguration will be released soon, he added.

“There is no harm in accepting the fact that it was a very difficult and tough negotiation. Negotiations with India, because of our history, are never easy and never simple,” he said, thanking his team, the foreign secretary, foreign minister and prime minister for their support. Everyone was a phone call away, he said of the various government departments involved.

The corridor will facilitate pilgrims every day, barring extraordinary circumstances, he said. At least 5,000 will be accommodated a day and we will try to accommodate more if we can, he said.

The gurdwara built at Kartarpur is the biggest in the world now, he said, urging the media to promote this. This is how Pakistan sees its minorities, he said. “This is our own approach, for which we are responsible.”

Though the corridor will be visa-free, pilgrims will need a passport to enter, as a form of identification. They will be scanned in a two to three minute procedure but will not be stamped, he assured.

India has agreed to share an advance list of pilgrims 10 days before they come so we know the number of people coming and can properly receive them and ensure no mismanagement takes place, said Dr Faisal. The first group will be coming on November 9.

Pilgrims can walk or avail the bus service, he said. He clarified that the $20 charge is not a fee and called it a “nominal service charge”.

Regarding local visitors, Dr Faisal said there are no SOPS and they just need a card to get in. This includes people from Pakistan as well as foreigners who have come to Pakistan. They will only be able to go to Gurdwara sahib and then come back, they can’t go further, he said.

“Whoever takes Baba Sahib’s name is most welcome, not just Sikhs,” he said.