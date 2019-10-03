PM Khan hopes China visit strengthens relations

PM Khan is confident that his upcoming visit to China will bear fruits, and will further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

“The CPEC is manifestation of Pakistan-China friendship,” he said during a meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday. The meeting was held to review the progress of the CPEC projects and other collaborations with the Chinese government.

The premier reaffirmed the timely completion of CPEC projects.

Planning and Development Minister Khusro Bakhtiar breifed the meeting participants about the ongoing projects and the actions taken to speed them up. Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed briefed the meeting about the ML-1 project.

During the meeting, the Science and Technology Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said there is huge potential for further expanding cooperation between Pakistan and China in different areas of the economy, including modern technology.

The PM will leave for a three-day visit to China next week during which he will hold meetings with the Chinese leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior Chinese officials. PM Khan is expected to thank the Chinese leadership for backing Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

During the visit, memorandums of understanding will be signed over different development projects.

