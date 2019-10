It will generate 1320MW of electricity

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister said major Chinese companies want to invest in Pakistan today.He said he was happy over the inauguration of the plant under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.PM Khan said that power tariff goes up with increase in dollars’ worth, which in turn leads to a hike in prices of other commodities.He said producing electricity using locally available fuel would cost less.The prime minister said that foreign investors seek ease and his government had taken measures in this regard.He, however, said that corruption stops foreign investors from investing in the country."There is 185 billion tons of coal in Thar," PM Khan noted. "Pakistan can get electricity from this coal for up to 100 years."He said the country has been progressing on the CPEC and it's a great opportunity for them. "China is also helping us in fisheries and agriculture."With the help of China, the prime minister saidhis government would be providing technical assistance to farmers. He said the issues would be resolved, if they doubled their production.PM Khan said the CPEC Authority would help eliminate hurdles in the way of different projects under the multi-billion dollar corridor initiative.He also thanked the China Power company for investing in the Hub power generation plant.The prime minister further directed Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal establish special economic zones in Lasbela.