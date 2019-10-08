PM Imran reaches Beijing for third official visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan reached China on an official visit early Tuesday.

According to a Foreign Office press statement, the premier was received by China Culture Minister Luo Shugang, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi. He was presented with the Tri Services Static Guard.

Hours before the premier’s arrival, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, too, reached Beijing, ISPR Director-General Asif Ghafoor had confirmed.

PM Khan is expected to meet Chinese leaders and discuss important affairs such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Kashmir dispute.

He is visiting on invitation of Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China HE Li Keqiang.

The premier will have meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang will separately host banquets in honour of PM Khan, according to the FO statement. A number of agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed at a ceremony to be witnessed by the two prime ministers. General Bajwa will also join the prime minister’s meetings with Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping.

The visit by the Pakistan premier comes ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s tour of Nepal and India.

The premier is being accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Planning and Development Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and Finance Adviser Hafeez Sheikh.

“The visit of the prime minister is in continuation of the long-established tradition of the leadership of the two countries meeting regularly and consulting closely on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest,” the FO said. It added that PM Khan will exchange views on regional developments, including the state of peace and security in South Asia arising from the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019.

Pakistan’s foreign office says the visit will be “instrumental” in further cementing Pakistan’s economic, investment and strategic ties with China. Among other things, the prime minister will apprise the Chinese leadership of the government’s recent landmark decisions to speed-up implementation of ongoing CPEC projects as well as efforts to project CPEC as a High-Quality Demonstration Project of BRI.

There will be interaction with senior representatives of the Chinese business and corporate sector for deepening bilateral trade, commercial and investment partnership. Imran Khan will also be participating in the closing ceremony of the Beijing International Horticulture Expo as a chief guest.

The Pakistani delegation will discuss the CPEC, Karachi-Peshawar ML-1 railway track and other affairs with Chinese officials. The bilateral meetings will also finalise matters relating to the mutual corporation committee.

The prime minister will also address China-Pakistan Business Forum in Beijing on the subject of “Economic and Trade Exchange and Cooperation”. He will return on Thursday.

