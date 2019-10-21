PM Imran Khan will have to resign: Shah Owais Noorani

Says the premier will be undermined by his confidants

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Noorani said the incumbent government would be toppled as soon as the 'Azadi March' reached southern Punjab."Imran Khan's confidants will undermine him, who are also spying," he said. "These spies will make him take weak decisions by giving him wrong advices."The JUP leader said that Shehbaz Sharif's statement of bringing betterment in six months after a change of government "is worth considering".He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president would participate in the march, while Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would support them in Sindh."Stopping Maulana Fazlur Rehman is beyond their (government's) power," Noorani said.The JUP leader also said that backchannel contacts were being made for a deal with former premier Nawaz Sharif.In an interesting remark, he said the Jamaat-e-Islami has been "kept for a closing prayer".The Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl has been preparing to march towards Islamabad later this month, aiming to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.The march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced earlier this month. It will begin on October 27 as announced earlier.All the rallies would enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, according to the JUI-F chief.Fazl has been trying to take all the opposition parties on-board with regard to the march. The PPP has so far been reluctant to join it, while the PML-N has said that it would participate in the anti-government protest in Islamabad on October 31.The government has also formed a committee to negotiate with the JUI-F. It is headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.However, the two sides have not yet held any formal negotiations.