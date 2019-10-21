Monday, October 21, 2019  | 21 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

PM Imran Khan will have to resign: Shah Owais Noorani

2 hours ago
Says the premier will be undermined by his confidants



Jamiat Ulema Pakistan leader Shah Owais Noorani said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to tender his resignation in any case.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Noorani said the incumbent government would be toppled as soon as the 'Azadi March' reached southern Punjab.

"Imran Khan's confidants will undermine him, who are also spying," he said. "These spies will make him take weak decisions by giving him wrong advices."

The JUP leader said that Shehbaz Sharif's statement of bringing betterment in six months after a change of government "is worth considering".

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president would participate in the march, while Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would support them in Sindh.

"Stopping Maulana Fazlur Rehman is beyond their (government's) power," Noorani said.

The JUP leader also said that backchannel contacts were being made for a deal with former premier Nawaz Sharif.

In an interesting remark, he said the Jamaat-e-Islami has been "kept for a closing prayer".

The Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl has been preparing to march towards Islamabad later this month, aiming to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The march will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced earlier this month. It will begin on October 27 as announced earlier.

All the rallies would enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, according to the JUI-F chief.

Fazl has been trying to take all the opposition parties on-board with regard to the march. The PPP has so far been reluctant to join it, while the PML-N has said that it would participate in the anti-government protest in Islamabad on October 31.

The government has also formed a committee to negotiate with the JUI-F. It is headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

However, the two sides have not yet held any formal negotiations.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
Azadi March Imran Khan Shah Owais Noorani
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Shah Owais Noorani, PM Imran Khan, Azadi March, JUP, JUI-F, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N, government, PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif
 
MOST READ
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
PM Khan launches new programme for the country’s youth
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
GDA's Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
Keep your children away from instant noodles
Keep your children away from instant noodles
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.