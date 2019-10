Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore on a one-day trip on Monday, his spokesperson said on Friday.

The spokesperson said that PM Khan will advise the government regarding Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azaadi March.

He also said that the prime minister would head a meeting on the city’s housing and security problems. He will meet Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers and other party members in Lahore.