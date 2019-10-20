Sunday, October 20, 2019  | 20 Safar, 1441 | BETA
PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi on Monday: spokesperson

1 hour ago
Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi on a one-day visit on Monday, his spokesperson said Sunday.

The spokesperson said that PM Khan will also visit Hub and inaugurate a power project. He will meet Sindh governor, federal ministers, MQM leaders and businessmen in Karachi.

According to the PM house spokesperson, he will discuss the issues of Karachi during his meetings in the city.

In a separate statement, PM Khan strongly condemned “unprovoked” firing by Indian forces along the Line of Control.

At least six people, one soldier and five civilians, were martyred after Indian border forces targeted the civilian population in Jura, Shahkot and Nousheri along the Line of Control, according to the ISPR said.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said the nine Indian soldiers were killed and two Indian bunkers were destroyed in retaliatory firing.

PM Khan praised the Pakistani soldiers for giving a “befitting response” to Indian security forces.

