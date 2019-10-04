PM Imran Khan to leave for China Monday

File photo: PM House

Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a three-day visit to China Monday, where he would discuss with the Chinese leadership several affairs, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Kashmir dispute.

The visit by the Pakistan premier comes ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s tour of Nepal and India.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, details of PM Khan’s visit to China have been finalised. He will return to Pakistan Thursday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiar and Finance Adviser Hafeez Sheikh will be accompanying the premier on the visit.

The Pakistani delegation will discuss the CPEC, Karachi-Peshawar ML-1 railway track and other affairs with Chinese officials. The bilateral meetings will also finalise matters relating to the mutual corporation committee.

During the meetings, Pakistani delegates will also hold discussions with Chinese officials on the Kashmir dispute.

The prime minister will also address China-Pakistan Business Forum in Beijing on the subject of “Economic and Trade Exchange and Cooperation”, according to Chinese media outlets.