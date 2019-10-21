Monday, October 21, 2019  | 21 Safar, 1441 | BETA
PM Khan arrives in Karachi for a day-long visit

43 mins ago
PM Khan arrives in Karachi for a day-long visit

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on Monday afternoon for a day-long visit. 

He is expected to review the progress of different development projects. PTI MNAs and MPAs, along with members of the MQM and GDA, will hold meetings with the prime minister too.

He will be briefed about the growing number of dengue and dog bite cases in the city.

A delegation of an urban transport company will also call on the premier to discuss the transportation issues in Karachi.

Later in the day, he will inaugurate a 1320 megawatt China Hub Power Plant in Hub.

