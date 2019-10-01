PM Imran Khan hints at a cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Imran Khan hinted on Monday at yet another reshuffle in his cabinet, based on below-par performance of some of the members.

The prime minister presided over a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s parliamentary party on Monday. He took party members into confidence on his visit to the United States.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi briefed the attendees on the government’s diplomatic efforts on the Kashmir issue.

During the meeting, sources informed SAMAA TV, party members complained that cabinet members did not give them time for meetings. They said there was public pressure in their respective constituencies, but neither any [development] works were being held, nor they were being listened to.

The prime minister, while directing ministers to address the reservations of party members, said that he was removing the ministers who did not perform well, according to the sources.

He said he would himself hold meetings with party members to listen to their reservations.

Speaking with regard to Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Islamabad march, PM Khan was quoted as saying that these sit-ins and lockdowns would end, if he struck a deal with the opposition. He, however, asserted that he was not entering into a deal with anyone.

The sources further said that PM Khan has decided to change the portfolios of nearly 10 members of his cabinet. They said Asad Umar is likely to be brought back and given the portfolio of petroleum division.

The ministers whose portfolios could possibly be changed include Fawad Chaudhry, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Shafqat Mehmood, Zubaida Jalal, Ali Mohammad Khan and Ijaz Shah, according to the sources.

Some new advisers are also likely to be inducted in the cabinet, they added.