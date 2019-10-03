PM assures business community of addressing its reservations

Photo: PID

Prime Minister Imran Khan assured on Thursday the business community of resolving its reservations pertaining to the National Accountability Bureau.

The premier met delegates from various chambers of commerce in Islamabad on Thursday. They apprised the prime minister of the problems being faced by the business community and presented their proposals in this regard.

Speaking to the delegates, PM Khan said his government was determined to provide all possible assistance to them. He informed the business figures that a strategy had been carved out for addressing their concerns pertaining to NAB.

The prime minister said a committee comprising businessmen was being constituted to resolve issues relating to the business community and the anti-graft body.

He said a strong partnership between the business community and the government was imperative for economic growth of the country.

The meeting also had Adviser to PM on Finance Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Trade Abdul Razak Dawood, Board of Investment chairman and other officials in attendance.

