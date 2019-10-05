Saturday, October 5, 2019  | 5 Safar, 1441 | BETA
PM advises AJK residents to not cross the LoC

51 mins ago
 
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during the 74th Session of the General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York on September 27, 2019. Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan has cautioned the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir from crossing the Line of Control to help their brothers in the Indian-administered Kashmir. He claimed that India will use it to promote its narrative and continue to oppress the people in the valley. 

“I understand the anguish of the Kashmiris in AJK seeing their fellow Kashmiris under an inhumane curfew,” he wrote in a tweet Saturday morning. Anyone crossing the LoC from AJK to provide humanitarian aid or support the Kashmiri struggle “will play into the hands of the Indian narrative”.

The premier said that India is a promoting that narrative “that tries to divert from the indigenous Kashmiris’ struggle against brutal Indian occupation by trying to label it as ‘Islamic terrorism’ being driven by Pakistan”.

He warned that this will give India an excuse to increase its “violent oppression” of the Kashmiris.

Related: ‘Pakistan-India war will impact the whole world’

Thousands of Indian security forces continue to keep a lid on protests in disputed Kashmir, helped by the continued suspension of mobile phone and internet services. The lockdown is aimed at preventing protests against the Modi government’s decision to end the region’s long-standing special status, which gave it a degree of autonomy.

Contrary to the Indian government’s claims of having restored some communication, Kashmir’s seven million population continues to be cut-off from the rest of the world.

India, on August 5, ended the autonomous status of the Muslim-majority Kashmir region, where a 30-year-old uprising against the Indian occupation has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians. Hours before its move, New Delhi curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in tens of thousands of troops to turn the main city of Srinagar into a fortress.

Several Indian and Pakistani soldiers have since been killed in skirmishes along the heavily militarised Line of Control.

An Indian IAS officer resigned from his post over the atrocities in Kashmir. Kannan Gopinathan quit his government job, saying he has his “own conscience to answer to” over the crippling lockdown and denial of fundamental rights in Indian-administered Kashmir, Indian media reported.

Kashmiri leaders, many of whom have been detained at their homes, have asked the people to continue protesting peacefully. Syed Ali Shah Geelani, a prominent separatist leader in Indian-administered Kashmir, has called on residents of the region to peacefully resist Indian rule in the disputed territory.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from Britain in 1947. They have fought two of their wars over the disputed Himalayan territory.

