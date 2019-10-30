Wednesday, October 30, 2019  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pindi Bhattian police recover kidnapped man from Gujrat

34 mins ago
Pindi Bhattian police recover kidnapped man from Gujrat

The Pindi Bhattian police recovered a kidnapped young man from Gujrat. 

The Jalalpur Bhattian police rescued Aamir, a 20-year-old man who was kidnapped two days ago, in Gujrat on Wednesday.

Five people had kidnapped Aamir in a car. The police managed to arrest two kidnappers.

His father had lodged a case at the Jalalpur Bhattian police station under Section 365 (kidnapping) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Hafizabad DPO Sajjad Kiyani has announced reward certificates for the policemen involved in the case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
kidnapping Pindi Bhattian
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Halal Guys, New York, US, food truck, food chain,
 
MOST READ
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Azadi March Day 2: JUI-F marchers reach Punjab
Azadi March Day 2: JUI-F marchers reach Punjab
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.