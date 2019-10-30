Pindi Bhattian police recover kidnapped man from Gujrat

The Pindi Bhattian police recovered a kidnapped young man from Gujrat.

The Jalalpur Bhattian police rescued Aamir, a 20-year-old man who was kidnapped two days ago, in Gujrat on Wednesday.

Five people had kidnapped Aamir in a car. The police managed to arrest two kidnappers.

His father had lodged a case at the Jalalpur Bhattian police station under Section 365 (kidnapping) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Hafizabad DPO Sajjad Kiyani has announced reward certificates for the policemen involved in the case.

