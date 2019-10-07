Monday, October 7, 2019  | 7 Safar, 1441 | BETA
PIA wasted over Rs106m on food for passengers: audit report

2 hours ago
 
PIA wasted over Rs106m on food for passengers: audit report
File photo: AFP

The Pakistan International Airlines suffered a loss of Rs106.570 million from 2013 to 2015, an audit report disclosed Monday.

The report by the Auditor General of Pakistan revealed that the PIA flight kitchen wasted an additional amount of over Rs70 million on food for passengers. An additional amount of more than Rs40 million was wasted on food at the PIA’s Lahore station from 2013 to 2015.

The report said that over 5.5 million passengers traveled with the PIA during the three years but the airline ordered food for over 6 million people.

According to the report, the national flag carrier suffered these losses due to poor planning and negligence.

“The matter was reported to the management in April 2016 and in November 2018, but no reply was received,” the report said.

