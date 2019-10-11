Friday, October 11, 2019  | 11 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Transport

PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes

13 mins ago
 
File photo: AFP

The Pakistan International Airlines will operate 13 flights on new international routes this month, a spokesperson for the national flag carrier said Friday.

The spokesperson said two additional flights will be operated from Karachi to Toronto. The PIA will operate five flights for Canada in a week.

The national flag carrier will operate seven additional flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. On the whole, 42 flights will be operated in a week from all over Pakistan for Jeddah.

Two weekly flights between Quetta and Jeddah are being initiated from October 28, according to the spokesperson.

Two flights each will be operated a week from Multan to Riyadh and Dubai.

The PIA will resume operating flights from Islamabad to Kuala Lumpur from October 14, according to the spokesperson.

The national flag carrier will also increase the number of flights from Islamabad to Birmingham.

These additional flights will help increase PIA’s revenue, the spokesperson added.

