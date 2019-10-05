Saturday, October 5, 2019  | 5 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Physician, heal thyself: Pakistan on Indian MEA spokesperson’s comments

2 hours ago
 
Physician, heal thyself: Pakistan on Indian MEA spokesperson’s comments

Pakistan rubbished on Saturday the comments made by Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements on occupied Kashmir and Pakistan-related issues.

On Friday, Indian MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements regarding the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution “provocative”, according to the Indian media. The article that granted autonomy to the Muslim-majority region was repealed by New Delhi on August 5.

“Exposing India’s egregious behavior and state-terrorism in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is part of our international obligations and our moral responsibility to the Kashmiri victims of Indian repression,” a spokesman for the Foreign Office of Pakistan said in a statement.

“If India feels provoked, it is only because India is unwilling to face the truth about its indefensible actions that are driven by the toxic mix of an extremist ideology and hegemonic ambitions.”

The spokesman said that India’s pretensions of casting itself as a ‘normal’ country were equally reprehensible.

“The international community would like to ask as to what normal country cages 8 million people in an inhuman lockdown for over two months and deceives the world by claiming that ‘everything is fine’,” the statement read.

“Similarly, what normal country provides space and political patronage to the perpetrators of mob lynchings by cow vigilantes and repugnant schemes like ‘gharwapsi’ and ‘love Jihad’,” it questioned.

The Foreign Office further said that India would be well-advised to keep its lectures on diplomacy and normality to itself.

“All we would like to stress is, Physician, heal thyself!” it added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan India Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, India, PM Imran Khan, Kashmir, Indian MEA spokesperson, comments
 
MOST READ
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
Met Office predicts more rains in Karachi, Hyderabad
Met Office predicts more rains in Karachi, Hyderabad
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant overnight
Islamabad police declare Bahria University student's death an accident
Islamabad police declare Bahria University student’s death an accident
Karachi man donned wife's burqa to rob stores
Karachi man donned wife’s burqa to rob stores
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.