Physician, heal thyself: Pakistan on Indian MEA spokesperson’s comments

Pakistan rubbished on Saturday the comments made by Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements on occupied Kashmir and Pakistan-related issues.

On Friday, Indian MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements regarding the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution “provocative”, according to the Indian media. The article that granted autonomy to the Muslim-majority region was repealed by New Delhi on August 5.

“Exposing India’s egregious behavior and state-terrorism in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is part of our international obligations and our moral responsibility to the Kashmiri victims of Indian repression,” a spokesman for the Foreign Office of Pakistan said in a statement.

“If India feels provoked, it is only because India is unwilling to face the truth about its indefensible actions that are driven by the toxic mix of an extremist ideology and hegemonic ambitions.”

The spokesman said that India’s pretensions of casting itself as a ‘normal’ country were equally reprehensible.

“The international community would like to ask as to what normal country cages 8 million people in an inhuman lockdown for over two months and deceives the world by claiming that ‘everything is fine’,” the statement read.

“Similarly, what normal country provides space and political patronage to the perpetrators of mob lynchings by cow vigilantes and repugnant schemes like ‘gharwapsi’ and ‘love Jihad’,” it questioned.

The Foreign Office further said that India would be well-advised to keep its lectures on diplomacy and normality to itself.

“All we would like to stress is, Physician, heal thyself!” it added.