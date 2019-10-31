PHC orders release of JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah on bail

The Peshawar High Court has ordered the release of Mufti Kifayat­ullah, a central leader of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, on bail.

The case was heard by a two-member bench based in Abbottabad comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Shakeel.

Kifayat­ullah was arrested by the Mansehra deputy commissioner on Sunday. His arrest coincided with the start of the party’s Azadi March. The Mansehra deputy commissioner issued a notice in which it said he had ordered the arrest of Kifayatullah under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

According to the deputy commissioner, Kifayatullah was arrested because he was collecting chanda, holding corner meetings and inciting the public to take part in the Azadi March.

The grounds for his arrest were:

He was acting in a manner prejudicial to public order, safety and tranquility

He posed a constant threat to the law and order, which may disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the district

He was indulging in activities to defuse the writ of the government, thus posing a threat to public peace/law and order in the district, thus creating hatred in the masses.

