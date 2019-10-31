Thursday, October 31, 2019  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PHC orders release of JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah on bail

45 mins ago
PHC orders release of JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah on bail

The Peshawar High Court has ordered the release of Mufti Kifayat­ullah, a central leader of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, on bail.

The case was heard by a two-member bench based in Abbottabad comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Shakeel.

Kifayat­ullah was arrested by the Mansehra deputy commissioner on Sunday. His arrest coincided with the start of the party’s Azadi March. The Mansehra deputy commissioner issued a notice in which it said he had ordered the arrest of Kifayatullah under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

According to the deputy commissioner, Kifayatullah was arrested because he was collecting chanda, holding corner meetings and inciting the public to take part in the Azadi March.

The grounds for his arrest were:

He was acting in a manner prejudicial to public order, safety and tranquility

He posed a constant threat to the law and order, which may disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the district

He was indulging in activities to defuse the writ of the government, thus posing a threat to public peace/law and order in the district, thus creating hatred in the masses.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Court Mufti Kifayat­ullah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, hindu, Diwali,
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.