HOME > Health

PHC constitutes special bench over arrest of KP doctors

2 hours ago
 
Police arrested 18 doctors in Peshawar last week



The Peshawar High Court constituted on Thursday a special bench over the arrest and torture of doctors at the hands of the police in Peshawar last week.

The doctors protesting the establishment of regional and district health authorities approached the high court pertaining to the torture and arrest of their fellows.

The court gave until 1pm to the two sides to negotiate and settle the issue. However, the talks between the protesting doctors and Advocate General Shumail Ahmed Butt failed to yield any result.

At this, the PHC constituted a special bench that will hold a hearing on Friday on the petitions filed by the medics.

The KP Assembly passed on September 27 a bill establishing the regional and district health authorities. Hospitals across the province were given under these authorities and now function under independent boards of directors.

The doctors were staging a protest against the establishment of these authorities on the same day the provincial assembly passed the bill. They said they would be facing issues pertaining to their service.

However, the police baton-charged the protesting doctors and apprehended many of them.

The protesting doctors maintain that at least 18 of their fellows are currently detained by the police.



