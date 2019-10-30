Petition filed to suspend Qasr-e-Naz employees in children’s death case 

A man wants Karachi Qasr-e-Naz employees suspended for showing negligence that caused the death of six children in February.

The petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court, which took up the case on Wednesday.

The reappointment of government officers working for Qasr-e-Naz has been challenged. The petitioner argued that this a public interest case, adding that restoration of such officers can prove to be dangerous for other people.

The bench remarked that this is a criminal case and a challan has been submitted. How can the court intervene in the case, a judge asked the petitioner.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that the government officers showed negligence in the case and they should be removed from their posts till the investigation has been completed. The case has been adjourned indefinitely.

On February 22, Faisal Kakar and his family had come to Karachi from Balochistan’s Pishin and were staying at a government guest house. They went out to eat and at night Kakar took his wife to a hospital after she fell sick. When they returned, they found that all six of their children had died.

The police first cracked down against the eatery they had eaten at. It even sealed the restaurant.

On March 13, South DIG Sharjeel Kareem Karal said that they died after inhaling toxic fumes following fumigation at the guest house.

Reports by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency and Karachi University’s HEJ showed that phosphine was detected in the blood and stomachs of the deceased. Phosphine is a poisonous gas which is commonly used as an agricultural fumigant.

Nine people were arrested, including the chief engineer, on charges of manslaughter. A case was registered against them under Section 322 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The section refers to qatl-bis-sabab which means committing an unlawful act without any intention to cause harm.

