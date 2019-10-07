Monday, October 7, 2019  | 7 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Petition asks court to stop Fazl from holding Islamabad sit-in 

3 hours ago
 
A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court against the Azaadi March of the JUI-F. 

Fazlur Rehman, the party chief, had announced that his party will march towards Islamabad on October 27, adding that the ‘Azadi March’ is aimed at toppling Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Interior secretary, Fazl, Islamabad deputy commissioner, and PEMRA chairperson have been named as respondents in the case.

The petition has been submitted by Hafiz Ehtesham.

The illegal and the ineligible government can’t be allowed to rule anymore, said Fazl while briefing the media in Peshawar about his sit-in against the PTI government on Saturday.

“We want the government to step down and allow re-elections,” Fazl said. The people should be given the right to select a ‘legal’ government. People from different classes have been unhappy with the policies of the government. The PTI leaders had promised to generate more than 10 million jobs; instead, more than 1.5 million have been rendered jobless.

They have imposed “illegal” taxes on our traders and business. The mills and factories haven’t been running. How is this bringing any economic progress, he asked.

TOPICS:
fazlur rehman islamabad high court
 
