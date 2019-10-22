Peshawar man kills cousin for ‘talking to men’

A man, identified as Abdullah, was arrested on Monday for killing his cousin for talking to men on the phone in Peshawar. He also murdered his aunt, Kahista Gul, and her grandson in an attempt to hide his crime, the police said.

“The suspect initially tried to strangle the girl,” said one of the police officers. “The girl, however, resisted after which Abdullah stabbed her with a knife,” he added.

In an attempt to hide his first crime, Abdullah killed Gul and her grandson who had witnessed the murder. Abdullah has confessed his crime, according to the police.

The police arrested the suspect three days after the killing and have confiscated the murder weapon.