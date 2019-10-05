People soon to experience ‘model UCs’ in Karachi’s East district

The DMC East will transform UC-10 and UC-24 into model union committees by lifting garbage, constructing roads, renovating the parks, fixing street lights, changing sewerage lines and removing stray dogs.

The District Municipal Corporation East in Karachi has been working on making two of its 31 union committees “model UCs” for the residents, its chairman said Saturday.

The two union committees that would be made model UCs are UC-10 and UC-24. Both the union committees are dominated by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and considered as the party strongholds.

The UC-10 consists of areas including Jacob Lines, Lines Area, KDA Apartments, Shahabuddin Market, Cafe Student, Taj Complex, Mid Town, Jinnah Complex, Soochi Tower and Nizami Road. Its population is around 95,334.

The UC-24 consists of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 1, 2, 13-D, 13-D/2 and 13-G, Madina Colony, Zia Colony, Jamali Colony and Wasim Bagh. The estimated population of the UC is 200,000.

SAMAA Digital inquired DMC East Chairman Moid Anvar about the concept of a model UC and how the DMC East would transform the two union committees.

Anvar said the DMC East would transform UC-10 and UC-24 into model union committees by lifting garbage, constructing roads, renovating the parks, fixing street lights, changing sewerage lines and removing stray dogs.

This is the set of works which would be undertaken by the DMC East for transforming the two union committees within 15 days.

“We have limited resources. Despite all odds, we have taken the initiative to transform the two union committees in the first phase,” Anvar told SAMAA Digital. He said the DMC would take the opposition’s union committees in the fold as well.

The issues prevailing in UC-10 and UC-24 are encroachment of public property, debris lying on the streets, garbage, deteriorated sewerage lines and stray dogs.

The DMC East is determined to transform the two union committees by October 15.