HOME > Health

Patients suffer due to closure of OPDs at Rawalpindi hospitals

3 hours ago
 
The young doctors have been boycotting OPDs for seven days



Patients continued to suffer on Thursday because of the closure of out-patient departments at Rawalpindi hospitals amid an ongoing protest by the Young Doctors Association.

The young doctors have boycotted the OPDs in protest against the Medical Teaching Institutions Act. As a consequence, the OPDs at all three Allied Hospitals in the city remained closed throughout the week.

Patients visiting the hospitals spoke of the difficulties they have been facing for the past seven days in the wake of the strike by doctors.

YDA representatives yesterday announced they would continue to boycott the OPDs and stage a demonstration on the Murree Road Saturday.

They said the imposition of the MTI Act would lead to privatisation of public hospitals, which was not acceptable to them.



