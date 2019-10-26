Saturday, October 26, 2019  | 26 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Patients suffer as Punjab doctors continue to protest privatisation

17 mins ago
Patients suffer as Punjab doctors continue to protest privatisation

Photo: Online

Patients are bearing the brunt as Punjab doctors continue to protest the privatisation of public hospitals. 

The protest has been ongoing for two weeks now.

There were long queues outside Rawalpindi’s Allied Hospital on Saturday.

“There is no doctor here. I have been waiting since 8am,” said a man. The hospital administration just keeps sending us to different rooms, he added.

Another patient shared that he has travelled for four hours to come to the hospital. “The doctors are now saying that they won’t treat us because they are protesting.”

The doctor’s protest is against the new Medical Teaching Institution Reforms Ordinance. The protesters have demanded that the patients visiting hospitals should be treated free of charge and given free medications.

“The tests are the same as before,” a doctor said. “But now people will have to pay twice as much for them.” The poor won’t be able to afford it, he added.

The Young Doctors Association representatives have said that they will take to the streets if their demands aren’t met.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Allied Hospital Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Allied Hospital, Rawalpindi, Young doctors protest, Medical Teaching Institution Reforms Ordinance
 
MOST READ
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Pakistan Medical Commission replaces PMDC as new regulatory body
Pakistan Medical Commission replaces PMDC as new regulatory body
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.