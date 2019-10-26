Patients suffer as Punjab doctors continue to protest privatisation

Patients are bearing the brunt as Punjab doctors continue to protest the privatisation of public hospitals.

The protest has been ongoing for two weeks now.

There were long queues outside Rawalpindi’s Allied Hospital on Saturday.

“There is no doctor here. I have been waiting since 8am,” said a man. The hospital administration just keeps sending us to different rooms, he added.

Another patient shared that he has travelled for four hours to come to the hospital. “The doctors are now saying that they won’t treat us because they are protesting.”

The doctor’s protest is against the new Medical Teaching Institution Reforms Ordinance. The protesters have demanded that the patients visiting hospitals should be treated free of charge and given free medications.

“The tests are the same as before,” a doctor said. “But now people will have to pay twice as much for them.” The poor won’t be able to afford it, he added.

The Young Doctors Association representatives have said that they will take to the streets if their demands aren’t met.

