Customs officials foiled on Tuesday a bid to smuggle Rs3.5 million worth of foreign currency out of the Islamabad airport.

A man, Shaukat Khan, from Swabi was getting his boarding pass after passing the ASF counter when Customs officials stopped him for being suspicious.

He was supposed to board a PIA flight to Dubai.

Customs officials searched Khan and found him in possession of 34,000 Saudi Riyals, 40,000 Dirhams and 25 Euros.

He was taken into custody.

