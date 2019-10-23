Wednesday, October 23, 2019  | 23 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Parents demand justice for son killed by robbers in Gujranwala 

2 hours ago
Parents demand justice for son killed by robbers in Gujranwala 

A teenager passed away on Tuesday night after he was beaten for resisting a robbery bid in Gujranwala three days ago. 

The deceased was a student of class nine.

After his death, his parents staged a protest on Grand Truck Road. They blocked the road and kept their son’s body on the road. Traffic remained jammed for several hours.

The teen’s cousin said that two robbers had stopped him and demanded valuables. The teen, however, had nothing on him and because of that, the two robbers tortured him and then threw him in the fields in Baddoki Gosaian.

The suspects have yet to be arrested.

The family called off their protest after the police assured them that the suspects will be identified and arrested soon.

 

MPA Bilal Tarar said that the family has seen a lot of injustice. “They have the right to stage a protest. No one asked them when their son was being treated. Even the police’s behaviour towards them is condemnable.”

A case has yet to be registered.

