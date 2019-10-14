Monday, October 14, 2019  | 14 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Health

Pakistan’s medicine policy to help overcome shortage, regulate price

2 hours ago
 
Photo: AFP

A national medicine policy will be launched next month to address the issues pertaining to availability of medicines, procurement, pricing, and quality.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza made the announcement after a four-day meeting with the pharmaceutical industry and other stakeholders, which was called to develop a national medical policy.

The policy will focus on improving access to affordable and high-quality essential medicines and advancement of the pharmaceutical industry, said Dr Mirza.

He added that the scope of the national medicine policy will also cover drug regulation, manufacturing, supply chain integration, rational use of medicines, research and development, innovation and human resource development.

The first of its kind, the medicine policy will also regulate the prescription of drugs and their sale in the open market.  The pharmaceutical sector will also be strengthened to boost exports.

National Medicine Policy Zafar Mirza
 
