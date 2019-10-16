Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Pakistani lawyer makes it to BBC 100 Women 2019 list

3 hours ago
 
The BBC has released its list of the 100 most inspirational and influential women from around the world, who are helping us “imagine a female-led future”.

Human rights lawyer Jalila Haider is the only Pakistani to make it to the prestigious list.

Haider has specialised in defending women’s rights and provides free legal services to poor women. She is the founder of non-profit organisation We The Human. It works with local communities to bring relief to women and children.

She is also the first Hazara female lawyer of the country. In 2018, she went on a hunger strike, protesting the lack of protection for her community members.

“Looking back at the past leads to the realisation that the entire politics of conflict, war and destruction is interconnected with patriarchy. It is time the world should accept the future as female; [women] are the symbol of peace, fertility, creation and coexistence. Let the women lead,” says Haider on the BBC’s website.

The lawyer took to Twitter to share the news with her followers.

She also congratulated Parveena Ahanger, a human rights activist in Indian-administered Kashmir and the founder of Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP).

You can see the full list here: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-50042279

BBC journalist Tahir Imran Mian said on Twitter that he strongly admires Haider and Ahanger. He added: “In the 21st century, we had to send a footman to Praveena Ahanger’s home in Srinagar to get details and share the information.”

