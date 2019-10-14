Pakistan wants friendly relations among Muslim countries: Firdous

Pakistan desires promotion of friendly and harmonious relations amongst the Muslim countries, says Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

In a series of tweets on Monday, she said the Muslim Ummah cannot afford any internal confrontation.

She said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has welcomed Pakistan’s sincere efforts for regional peace which reflects the cordiality in bilateral relationship and the level of trust that exists between the leadership of both the countries.

Speaking about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Sunday visit to Iran, Awan said he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations with Tehran in different fields, including trade and economy.

She said PM Khan also briefed the Iranian leadership about the dire situation in Kashmir and expressed his gratitude to Iran for extending support to the oppressed Kashmiris.

