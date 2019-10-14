Monday, October 14, 2019  | 14 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Pakistan wants friendly relations among Muslim countries: Firdous

14 mins ago
 
Pakistan wants friendly relations among Muslim countries: Firdous

Photo: Online

Pakistan desires promotion of friendly and harmonious relations amongst the Muslim countries, says Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

In a series of tweets on Monday, she said the Muslim Ummah cannot afford any internal confrontation.

She said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has welcomed Pakistan’s sincere efforts for regional peace which reflects the cordiality in bilateral relationship and the level of trust that exists between the leadership of both the countries.

Speaking about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Sunday visit to Iran, Awan said he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations with Tehran in different fields, including trade and economy.

She said PM Khan also briefed the Iranian leadership about the dire situation in Kashmir and expressed his gratitude to Iran for extending support to the oppressed Kashmiris.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Firdous Ashiq Awan
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
traders, FBR, government, protest, Islamabad
 
MOST READ
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Man, son found dead in Clifton
Man, son found dead in Clifton
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.