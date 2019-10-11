Pakistan summons Indian envoy to condemn ceasfire violation

Photo: Online

Pakistan has condemned the latest unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control.

Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned again to the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Friday.

South Asia Director-General Dr Mohammad Faisal lodged a protest over the Indian ceasefire violations in Sharda, Nezapir, Satwal and Bagsar sectors of the LoC on October 10.

A statement issued by the Foreign office said that due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian Army in Sharda sector, one innocent child, 10-year-old Faizan, son of Faiz Mir, embraced shahadat and 16 other civilians, including six children and two women, sustained serious injuries.

Two more people, including a woman, were injured in Nezapir, three, including a child and woman, in Satwal and one in Bagsar, according the statement.

“The Indian forces along the LoC and working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from 2017,” the statement read.

It said that the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is “deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws”. The FO said these violations were a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations.

