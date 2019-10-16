Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest ceasefire violations

Pakistan summoned on Wednesday Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to protest unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control.

Dr. Mohammad Faisal, director general for South Asia & SAARC at the Foreign Office of Pakistan, summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations in LoC’s Nezapir Sector on Tuesday.

Three Pakistani civilians, including a minor girl, were killed in the cross-border firing by Indian forces. Eight others, including women and children, sustained serious injuries in the wake of the ceasefire violation.

“The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.”

Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries and investigate all incidents of ceasefire violations.

He also asked New Delhi to instruct its forces to maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary, and permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.