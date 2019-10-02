Wednesday, October 2, 2019  | 2 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

Pakistan summons Indian deputy high commissioner over ceasefire violations

1 hour ago
 
Pakistan summons Indian deputy high commissioner over ceasefire violations
Photo: AFP

The Foreign Office has summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over ceasefire violations along the Line of Control. India recently targeted a civilian settlement.

The spokesperson, Dr Mohammad Faisal, said Indian forces opened fire in the Nizapir and Bagsar sectors. A 50-year-old woman was killed and three other people were injured in the Indian firing, he said.

Dr Faisal said Pakistan condemns India’s intentional targeting of innocent civilians. He said such incidents have become commonplace since 2017.

He said these actions by India are a threat to regional peace and security.

The spokesperson urged India to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

TOPICS:
India loc
 
pakistan, india, ceasefire, loc, foreign office, Gaurav Ahluwalia
 
