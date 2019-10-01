Pakistan ship rescues Iranian fishermen stranded for 12 days

Pakistani maritime agency had sent its ship “Kashmir”

According to a press release, the agency said that it received an email from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre on September 24, saying Wahidi, an Iranian fishing boat, was stranded in the open sea for the last 12 days after its engine failed.The Pakistani maritime agency had sent its ship “Kashmir” to rescue the stranded Iranian fishermen. The ship was handed over to its owner in Gwadar.“The Pakistani security agency's ships arrived, saved my life, gave me food and drinks,” an Iranian fisherman said. “I was then handed over to another Iranian boat.”“I am thankful to Pakistan, Pakistan Zindabad,” he added.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram