Wednesday, October 16, 2019  | 16 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to ensure regional peace

4 hours ago
 
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to ensure regional peace

Pic15-093 RIYADH: Oct15 –Prime Minister Imran Khan meets with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during a one-day visit to in the Kingdom's capital aimed to help ratchet down the tensions between Tehran and Riyadh. ONLINE PHOTO

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to remain engaged and consult closely to take forward Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative to ensure peace and security in the region.

The premier met with Saudi leadership during his trip to Saudi Arabia. He arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday night. Soon after his arrival, the premier called on Saudi King Salman and held a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Pakistan is ready to facilitate efforts for the de-escalation of tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, PM Khan said during the meeting.

The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to promote cooperation in various fields, including energy.

The prime minister also briefed Saudi leadership of the human rights abuses in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

Related:PM Imran Khan reaches Saudi Arabia after meeting Iranian leadership

On his arrival, the Pakistani PM was received at the royal terminal by Riyadh Governor Faisal bin Bandar Al Saud, Minister of State Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban, the Pakistani ambassador to Saudi Arabia among officials.

PM Khan is being accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari.

This is the premier’s third visit to Saudi Arabia this year. His earlier visits were in May and September.

PM Khan had earlier held talks with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Sunday.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan Mohammad bin Salman
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Man, son found dead in Clifton
Man, son found dead in Clifton
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
PIA to operate over 13 flights on new international routes
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.