Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to ensure regional peace

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to remain engaged and consult closely to take forward Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative to ensure peace and security in the region.

The premier met with Saudi leadership during his trip to Saudi Arabia. He arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday night. Soon after his arrival, the premier called on Saudi King Salman and held a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Pakistan is ready to facilitate efforts for the de-escalation of tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, PM Khan said during the meeting.

The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to promote cooperation in various fields, including energy.

The prime minister also briefed Saudi leadership of the human rights abuses in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

On his arrival, the Pakistani PM was received at the royal terminal by Riyadh Governor Faisal bin Bandar Al Saud, Minister of State Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban, the Pakistani ambassador to Saudi Arabia among officials.

PM Khan is being accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari.

This is the premier’s third visit to Saudi Arabia this year. His earlier visits were in May and September.

PM Khan had earlier held talks with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Sunday.

