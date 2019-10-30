Wednesday, October 30, 2019  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Pakistan releases commemorative coin to celebrate birth of Guru Nanak

1 hour ago
Pakistan releases commemorative coin to celebrate birth of Guru Nanak

The government of Pakistan issued a commemorative coin to mark the 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth on Tuesday.

Last week, Islamabad and New Delhi signed an agreement to open the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, one of the holiest pilgrimage sites for the Sikh community in Punjab’s Narowal. According to the agreement, pilgrims will not require a visa for the journey.

The corridor will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 9, three days before the event celebrating Baba Guru Nanak’s birth.

Sikhs visiting the Gurdwara next month will be able to buy the Rs50 coin. Postage stamps with an image of the Gurdwara Janam Asthan will also be issued for Rs8.

