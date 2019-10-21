Monday, October 21, 2019  | 21 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Pakistan Railways officer fighting corruption charges since 2002 

7 mins ago
Pakistan Railways officer fighting corruption charges since 2002 

Photo: AFP

A Pakistan Railways officer has been fighting corruption charges against him since 2002. NAB had accused him of Rs120 million embezzlement while purchasing uniforms for the department’s staff members. 

On Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed NAB’s appeal against Divisional Transportation Officer Abid Ali.

A reference was filed against him in 2002. A trial court had sentenced him to prison for 10 years but he was acquitted by the Lahore High Court.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, upheld the high court’s verdict. The chief justice remarked that NAB never investigates high ranking officers suspects in any case. Nothing ever happens withouth their involvement. “How is this possible that the divisional superintendent wasn’t involved in the case?”

Ali’s lawyer said that his client was trying to work for the department’s improvement but instead got himself stuck. NAB never had any solid proof against him, he added.

 

