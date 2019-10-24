Thursday, October 24, 2019  | 24 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Pakistan Medical Commission to hold first meeting October 28

1 hour ago
The Pakistan Medical Commission will hold its first meeting on Monday, October 28, says Special Assistant to Prime Minister on health Zafar Mirza.

On Sunday, the federal government announced that the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council had been dissolved and replaced by the Pakistan Medical Commission.

President Arif Alvi signed the Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019 which denotes that a new era will begin regarding regulation and control of the medical profession, said a press release.

The new ordinance stipulates that a uniform minimum standard of medical education, training, and recognition of qualifications in medicine and dentistry should be implemented.

The Pakistan Medical Commission will comprise the Medical and Dental Council, the National Medical and Dental Academic Board, and the National Medical Authority, which will act as a Secretariat of the Commission.

In Monday’s meeting, decisions will be made on how to make PMC active.

Mirza said advertisements to recruit new people into the commission will be published from next week.

Health pmdc
 
