Pakistan Medical Commission replaces PMDC as new regulatory body

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has been dissolved and will be replaced by the Pakistan Medical Commission, the federal government announced on Sunday.

President Arif Alvi signed the Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019 which denotes that a new era will begin regarding regulation and control of the medical profession, said a press release.

The new ordinance stipulates that a uniform minimum standard of medical education, training, and recognition of qualifications in medicine and dentistry should be implemented.

The Pakistan Medical Commission will comprise the Medical and Dental Council, the National Medical and Dental Academic Board, and the National Medical Authority, which will act as a Secretariat of the Commission.

Offices of the PMDC were closed for a week and medical records were sealed by the government. The PMC has been directed to begin operations within the week.

The government says it “acted immediately to protect the extremely important records relating to licensing and registration of all medical and dental practitioners in Pakistan as well as the records of medical and dental educational institutions”.

The ongoing medical and dental admissions will be supervised by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination.

