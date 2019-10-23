Wednesday, October 23, 2019  | 23 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Pakistan, India set to sign Kartarpur Corridor agreement Thursday

43 mins ago
Pakistan, India set to sign Kartarpur Corridor agreement Thursday

Photo: AFP

Pakistan and India will be signing the agreement for the Kartarpur Corridor tomorrow (Thursday), Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal confirmed at a weekly press briefing on Wednesday.

In answer to a journalist’s question whether the agreement would be signed tomorrow, Dr Faisal said Pakistan is “fully ready” to operationalise the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on its side.

“We will also share clause by clause details after signing of the agreement,” he said.

Sharing details of the timings for Sikh Yatris to visit the corridor, the FO spokesperson said yatris will be permitted to visit the Gurdawara Kartarpur sahib from morning till evening.

Specific details about the timings etc will be released after signing of the agreement, he said.

“Currently, we are in the process of devising a mechanism to charge US $20 per visitor per visit, as service charges. Media will be at the Zero Point tomorrow to cover the event. Further details will be released soon,” he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Kartarpur corridor
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
PM Khan launches new programme for the country’s youth
Keep your children away from instant noodles
Keep your children away from instant noodles
GDA's Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Pakistan Medical Commission replaces PMDC as new regulatory body
Pakistan Medical Commission replaces PMDC as new regulatory body
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.