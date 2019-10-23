Pakistan, India set to sign Kartarpur Corridor agreement Thursday

Pakistan and India will be signing the agreement for the Kartarpur Corridor tomorrow (Thursday), Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal confirmed at a weekly press briefing on Wednesday.

In answer to a journalist’s question whether the agreement would be signed tomorrow, Dr Faisal said Pakistan is “fully ready” to operationalise the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on its side.

“We will also share clause by clause details after signing of the agreement,” he said.

Sharing details of the timings for Sikh Yatris to visit the corridor, the FO spokesperson said yatris will be permitted to visit the Gurdawara Kartarpur sahib from morning till evening.

Specific details about the timings etc will be released after signing of the agreement, he said.

“Currently, we are in the process of devising a mechanism to charge US $20 per visitor per visit, as service charges. Media will be at the Zero Point tomorrow to cover the event. Further details will be released soon,” he said.

