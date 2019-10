'It's helping the government overcome economic challenges'







Follow SAMAA English on



Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram



The prime minister said so while speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad. He said efforts of experts for measures to enhance the ease of doing business were commendable."Pakistan was the fastest developing country in the world in the '60s," PM Khan recalled. "Our system of governance and bureaucracy were the best in Asia."He said Pakistan made significant progress in the past due to industries. "Unfortunately, a common man didn't taste the fruit of that development."The prime minister said his government was striving to innovate the system of the country.He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government faced economic challenges, but it was overcoming them with the help of its team of economic experts."We want to bring people out of poverty," PM Khan said. He said the government initiated the Ehsaas Programme for this purpose, despite financial difficulties.The prime minister said his government was facing short- and long-term challenges."Improving the education system is necessary for national development," he said. "The use of modern technology is inevitable to achieve sustainable development."PM Khan said the young generation was an asset for the country, whereas gaining investors' confidence is a requisite for foreign investment.He said his government was also taking measures to bring women into the mainstream.Addressing the ceremony, World Bank President David Malpass said Pakistan needed to increase its exports. He said small businesses would benefit from ease of doing business in the country.Malpass said the World Bank was determined to extend its cooperation in various fields in Pakistan. He, however, said that transparency in trade reforms was vital in this regard.The World Bank president said they wanted to see Pakistan as a successful and prosperous country.