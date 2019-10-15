Tuesday, October 15, 2019  | 15 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Pakistan condemns Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s ‘provocative’ statements

42 mins ago
 
Pakistan condemns Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s ‘provocative’ statements

Islamabad condemned on Tuesday the “provocative” statements by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in which he threatened to split Pakistan.

Addressing election rallies in Haryana on Sunday, Singh said that India was ready to “assist” Pakistan if it was “serious enough to fight against terror”.

“You divided India into two pieces as part of the two-nation theory in 1947. But in 1971, your country was divided into two pieces again,” the Indian defence minister said.

“And if the situation persists, then no power can stop Pakistan from being broken up further.”

A spokesman for the Foreign Office of Pakistan said these provocative statements from a senior minister in the Indian government provide another insight into the BJP mindset – a mix of extremist ideology, hegemonic ambitions, and obsession with Pakistan.

“It is highly irresponsible of the Indian defence minister to be threatening the splitting of a sovereign country. We are sure that the world community would take cognizance,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“For his part, Mr. Rajnath Singh should have no doubt that the security forces and people of Pakistan remain ready to resolutely defend the country against any evil design.”

Islamabad also rubbished Singh’s uncalled-for offer for assistance in counter-terrorism operations.

“India would help itself by ceasing forthwith the state-terrorism it has been perpetrating for decades against the Kashmiri people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India must also cease its sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan,” the statement read.

The spokesman further urged the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in India to contest elections on the basis of its own performance, instead of whipping up anti-Pakistan sentiments to rally support for its candidates.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
India Pakistan Rajnath Singh
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, India, Indian defence minister, Rajnath Singh, provocative statements, Foreign Office
 
MOST READ
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Pakistan Army dismisses three majors over misconduct 
Man, son found dead in Clifton
Man, son found dead in Clifton
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.