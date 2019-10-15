Pakistan condemns Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s ‘provocative’ statements

Islamabad condemned on Tuesday the “provocative” statements by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in which he threatened to split Pakistan.

Addressing election rallies in Haryana on Sunday, Singh said that India was ready to “assist” Pakistan if it was “serious enough to fight against terror”.

“You divided India into two pieces as part of the two-nation theory in 1947. But in 1971, your country was divided into two pieces again,” the Indian defence minister said.

“And if the situation persists, then no power can stop Pakistan from being broken up further.”

A spokesman for the Foreign Office of Pakistan said these provocative statements from a senior minister in the Indian government provide another insight into the BJP mindset – a mix of extremist ideology, hegemonic ambitions, and obsession with Pakistan.

“It is highly irresponsible of the Indian defence minister to be threatening the splitting of a sovereign country. We are sure that the world community would take cognizance,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“For his part, Mr. Rajnath Singh should have no doubt that the security forces and people of Pakistan remain ready to resolutely defend the country against any evil design.”

Islamabad also rubbished Singh’s uncalled-for offer for assistance in counter-terrorism operations.

“India would help itself by ceasing forthwith the state-terrorism it has been perpetrating for decades against the Kashmiri people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India must also cease its sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan,” the statement read.

The spokesman further urged the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in India to contest elections on the basis of its own performance, instead of whipping up anti-Pakistan sentiments to rally support for its candidates.