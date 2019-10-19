Pakistan condemns Afghanistan mosque bombing

Pakistan has strongly condemned the bomb blasts in a mosque in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, which resulted in the loss of at least 62 lives and injuries to scores of others.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands in solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in their fight against terrorism.

“We share the grief of the bereaved families and offer our deepest sympathies and condolences over their loss in this mindless act of terrorism. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones in this difficult time,” the statement read.

At least 28 people were killed and dozens wounded by a blast inside an Afghan mosque during Friday prayers, officials said, a day after the United Nations said violence in the country had reached “unacceptable” levels.

The explosion, which witnesses said collapsed the mosque’s roof, took place in eastern Nangarhar province during Friday prayers.

Provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani had told AFP that the dead were “all worshippers” at the mosque in Haska Mina district, roughly 50 kilometres from the provincial capital Jalalabad.

Some 350 worshippers were inside at the time, Omar Ghorzang, a local resident, had told AFP.

The blast came after the UN released a new report on Thursday saying an “unprecedented” number of civilians were killed or wounded in Afghanistan from July to September.

The report, which also charts violence throughout 2019 so far, underscores how “Afghans have been exposed to extreme levels of violence for many years” despite promises by all sides to “prevent and mitigate harm to civilians”.

It also noted the absurdity of the ever-increasing price paid by civilians given the widespread belief that the war in Afghanistan cannot be won by either side.

With additional input from AFP.