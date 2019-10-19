Saturday, October 19, 2019  | 19 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan condemns Afghanistan mosque bombing

1 hour ago
Pakistan condemns Afghanistan mosque bombing

Photo: AFP

Pakistan has strongly condemned the bomb blasts in a mosque in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, which resulted in the loss of at least 62 lives and injuries to scores of others.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands in solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in their fight against terrorism.

“We share the grief of the bereaved families and offer our deepest sympathies and condolences over their loss in this mindless act of terrorism. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones in this difficult time,” the statement read.

At least 28 people were killed and dozens wounded by a blast inside an Afghan mosque during Friday prayers, officials said, a day after the United Nations said violence in the country had reached “unacceptable” levels.

The explosion, which witnesses said collapsed the mosque’s roof, took place in eastern Nangarhar province during Friday prayers.

Provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani had told AFP that the dead were “all worshippers” at the mosque in Haska Mina district, roughly 50 kilometres from the provincial capital Jalalabad.

Some 350 worshippers were inside at the time, Omar Ghorzang, a local resident, had told AFP.

The blast came after the UN released a new report on Thursday saying an “unprecedented” number of civilians were killed or wounded in Afghanistan from July to September.

The report, which also charts violence throughout 2019 so far, underscores how “Afghans have been exposed to extreme levels of violence for many years” despite promises by all sides to “prevent and mitigate harm to civilians”.

It also noted the absurdity of the ever-increasing price paid by civilians given the widespread belief that the war in Afghanistan cannot be won by either side.

With additional input from AFP. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 

 
Afghanistan Blast Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
PM Khan launches new programme for the country’s youth
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
GDA's Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.