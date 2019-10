The Pakistan Coast Guards seized on Monday 2600kg of drugs in Turbat in Balochistan’s Kech district, according to a PCG spokesperson.

PCG personnel intercepted a suspicious dumper truck at a check-post near the Nelant area, the spokesperson said.

They found 2600kg of charas hidden inside secret chambers of the truck. The spokesperson said the seized cache of drugs was worth Rs2850 million.

The driver of the truck was arrested and being further interrogated, the spokesperson added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.